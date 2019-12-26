Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) to Announce -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) will report earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.67) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eyegate Pharmaceuticals.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.40).

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 605,001 shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $1,887,603.12. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

EYEG traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,400. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

