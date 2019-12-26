Zacks: Analysts Expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.90 Million

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to post sales of $36.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.26 million to $43.80 million. Acorda Therapeutics posted sales of $69.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $177.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.17 million to $182.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $146.14 million, with estimates ranging from $64.22 million to $212.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

ACOR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 12,586,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,264. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit