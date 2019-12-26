Zacks: Analysts Expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.90 Million

Analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to post sales of $36.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.26 million to $43.80 million. Acorda Therapeutics posted sales of $69.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $177.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.17 million to $182.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $146.14 million, with estimates ranging from $64.22 million to $212.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

ACOR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 12,586,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,264. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

