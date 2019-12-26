Zacks: Analysts Expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) will announce sales of $40.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $40.70 million. First Defiance Financial reported sales of $36.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full year sales of $159.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $269.60 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $276.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

FDEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock worth $140,449. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 117.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FDEF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $30.70. 53,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $601.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

