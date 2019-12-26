Zacks: Analysts Expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.69 Million

Analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will announce $470.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $483.25 million and the lowest is $464.10 million. First Horizon National posted sales of $412.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Horizon National.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,887. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon National (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.