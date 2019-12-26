Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Franklin Street Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Street Properties.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FSP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:FSP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.