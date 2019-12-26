Zacks: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Given $13.38 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $13.38 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 44 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 2,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 190.80 and a current ratio of 190.80. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $259.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (BRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.