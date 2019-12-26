Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Greif posted sales of $897.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. Greif’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share.

GEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Greif by 18.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Greif by 43.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Greif by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Greif by 109.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

GEF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Greif has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $50.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

