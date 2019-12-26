Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Post $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to report $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Hubbell reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other news, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $176,990.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,520.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total value of $517,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after acquiring an additional 401,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,855,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 96,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,065,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,828,000 after buying an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,781,000 after buying an additional 227,905 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.08. 135,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,407. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $95.18 and a 12-month high of $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.93%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

