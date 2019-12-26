Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce sales of $68.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.27 million and the highest is $69.00 million. Repligen reported sales of $51.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $268.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.74 million to $269.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $316.74 million, with estimates ranging from $312.34 million to $326.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,830,000 after purchasing an additional 699,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,940,000 after buying an additional 305,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 53.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,465,000 after buying an additional 1,069,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after buying an additional 512,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 611,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after buying an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.01. 270,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.70. Repligen has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $99.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

