Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Franklin Covey posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

FC traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $33.74. 38,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,267. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $477.21 million, a PE ratio of -482.00, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 82,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 162.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

