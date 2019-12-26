Zacks: Brokerages Expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.84. SYSCO reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,491.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,743 shares of company stock valued at $17,979,481 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 99,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 57.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 895,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after purchasing an additional 325,297 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 86.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 41,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in SYSCO by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.54. 1,014,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

