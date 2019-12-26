Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $232.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Home Depot has declined in the past three months, its robust earnings beat streak drives optimism. The company’s earnings benefited from progress on strategic investments. Its efforts to provide an interconnected shopping experience to customers, with innovative products and improved productivity, also position it for growth. However, lower-than-expected sales results in third-quarter fiscal 2019 and a slashed view for fiscal 2019, followed by a soft view for fiscal 2020 is hurting investors’ sentiment. Though it is on track with its One Home Depot strategy, it expects investments under the plan to weigh on margins in fiscal 2020. Additionally, it expects margins to be hurt by product mix due to outsized growth in categories like appliances, power tools and outdoor power equipment, as well as higher shrink due to product theft.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut Home Depot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.31.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $220.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.47. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $159.44 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $239.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,536,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,151,422,000 after buying an additional 127,532 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

