Zacks: Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ORC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,901. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $377.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 57.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,696 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 24.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 20.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

