Zacks: The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the twenty three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and eleven have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The Wendy’s’ rating score has declined by 2% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $125.60 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given The Wendy’s an industry rank of 52 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of DRI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.91. 1,013,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $95.83 and a one year high of $128.41.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

