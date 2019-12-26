Zafgen’s (ZFGN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $0.78 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZFGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Zafgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital cut Zafgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Zafgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.01.

Zafgen stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.56. Zafgen has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zafgen by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zafgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of Zafgen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Zafgen by 122.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zafgen during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

