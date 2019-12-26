Zafgen’s (ZFGN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $0.78 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZFGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Zafgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital cut Zafgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Zafgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.01.
Zafgen stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.56. Zafgen has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zafgen by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zafgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of Zafgen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Zafgen by 122.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zafgen during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.
Zafgen Company Profile
Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.
