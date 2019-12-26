Zetacoin (ZET) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,896.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $207,275.00 and approximately $10,896.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,233.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.02647332 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00558243 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021551 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000446 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,836,641 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

