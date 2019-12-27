-$0.07 EPS Expected for Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Wall Street analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vistagen Therapeutics.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTGN shares. William Blair lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.35.

NASDAQ:VTGN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 458,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.59. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

