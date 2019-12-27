-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Tenable also reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.79 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $23.48. 250,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.72. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $34,620.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,838,589.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 105,073 shares of company stock worth $2,788,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

