$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 645,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,678. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,548,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,031,000 after buying an additional 81,082 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,443,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,276,000 after purchasing an additional 65,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,649,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,477,000 after purchasing an additional 852,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,687,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,343,000 after purchasing an additional 270,783 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after purchasing an additional 399,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

