$0.34 EPS Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stantec by 237.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Stantec by 8.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stantec by 14.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. 42,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,590. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. Stantec has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.