$0.41 EPS Expected for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.37. Mack Cali Realty posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mack Cali Realty.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,741,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,442,000 after buying an additional 194,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 304.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 1,274,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,662,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 987,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after buying an additional 46,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. 25,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,877. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

