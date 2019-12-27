$0.41 EPS Expected for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.37. Mack Cali Realty posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mack Cali Realty.
Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,741,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,442,000 after buying an additional 194,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 304.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 1,274,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,662,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 4.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 987,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after buying an additional 46,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CLI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. 25,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,877. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.05.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 43.72%.
About Mack Cali Realty
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
