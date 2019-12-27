$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to report $1.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $890,000.00 and the highest is $1.30 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $800,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 million to $2.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.69 million, with estimates ranging from $22.17 million to $23.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,697.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

XERS traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,119. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $214.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.39.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $153,344.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 172,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,594.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.