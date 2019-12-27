$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.26. Intel reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,248 shares of company stock worth $3,888,514. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 18.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 368,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after buying an additional 50,287 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Intel by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,085,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,049,248. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

