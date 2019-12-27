$1.30 EPS Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $495,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,316.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,207,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,743 shares of company stock worth $10,311,459 in the last three months. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,244,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,142,000 after purchasing an additional 169,523 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 666.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after buying an additional 2,505,382 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after buying an additional 171,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 68.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after buying an additional 376,477 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 804.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 431,512 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 785,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

