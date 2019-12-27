$18.10 Million in Sales Expected for SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to report sales of $18.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.20 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. SB One Bancorp posted sales of $13.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $72.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.40 million to $73.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.55 million, with estimates ranging from $78.40 million to $78.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.63%.

SBBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SB One Bancorp has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $234.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.71.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,499.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 60,386 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 839,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SB One Bancorp by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SB One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SB One Bancorp by 941.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

