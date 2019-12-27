$252.95 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post $252.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.72 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $209.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $825.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.91 million to $829.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.04 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,417,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

