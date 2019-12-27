$256.10 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce sales of $256.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $256.30 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $240.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth $303,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROCK traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 108,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,178. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.50.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

