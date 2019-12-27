$38.98 Million in Sales Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report sales of $38.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.55 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $38.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year sales of $156.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.05 million to $157.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $164.97 million, with estimates ranging from $161.66 million to $168.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 43.03%.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of SLRC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. 116,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,652. The company has a market cap of $878.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.69. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $19,399.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 4,820.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Solar Capital by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

