$67.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to post sales of $67.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.20 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $60.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $280.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $282.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $315.37 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $320.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.03 million.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.73. 11,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,974. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,773.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

