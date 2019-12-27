$8.19 Million in Sales Expected for Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) will announce $8.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Champions Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.07 million and the highest is $8.30 million. Champions Oncology reported sales of $6.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Champions Oncology will report full year sales of $31.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $31.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $37.66 million to $39.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Champions Oncology.
Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Champions Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Champions Oncology by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Champions Oncology by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Champions Oncology by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CSBR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $88.89 million, a P/E ratio of 771.00 and a beta of 1.20. Champions Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.80.
About Champions Oncology
Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.
Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Champions Oncology (CSBR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.