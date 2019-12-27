$940.59 Million in Sales Expected for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) will report sales of $940.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $921.42 million and the highest is $959.75 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes reported sales of $840.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

Shares of GOL stock remained flat at $$18.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 298,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,358. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.36 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 43.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 384,474 shares during the period. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 240.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 346,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

