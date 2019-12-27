AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at SunTrust Banks

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AAR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

AAR stock opened at $46.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.14. AAR has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $42,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in AAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AAR by 27.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AAR by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

