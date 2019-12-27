ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

ADMA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $4.05 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $242.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.66.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Analyst Recommendations for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit