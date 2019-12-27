ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

ADMA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $4.05 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $242.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.66.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

