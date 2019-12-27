Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,395,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the previous session’s volume of 313,505 shares.The stock last traded at $69.72 and had previously closed at $69.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADC. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 635,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 7.1% during the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Agree Realty by 9.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

