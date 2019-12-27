Algorand Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $113.49 million and approximately $41.12 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01242874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,024,279,820 coins and its circulating supply is 493,007,977 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

