Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Amc Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amc Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $39.54. 427,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,491. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

