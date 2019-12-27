Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Amcor alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,980. Amcor has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.41%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.