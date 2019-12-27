American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $36.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.85.

AAL opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,372,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $215,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,034,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $196,779,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,163 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,662,000 after acquiring an additional 50,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,602,640 shares of the airline’s stock worth $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

