Analysts Expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Will Post Earnings of $10.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will post earnings per share of $10.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alleghany’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.02. Alleghany reported earnings per share of ($4.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 335.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $39.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.16 to $40.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $45.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.25 to $46.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on Y shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Alleghany and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 300.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $794.71. 41,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,523. The company has a fifty day moving average of $787.60 and a 200-day moving average of $750.01. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $600.23 and a twelve month high of $812.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

