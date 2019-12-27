Analysts Expect Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to announce $388.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.80 million and the highest is $392.30 million. Atlassian reported sales of $298.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 target price on Atlassian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on Atlassian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.12. The company had a trading volume of 592,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,254. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -712.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 117.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.55. Atlassian has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $149.80.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.