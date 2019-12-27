Analysts Expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.48. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $583.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 305,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $148,731.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $209,388 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $8,080,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in MYR Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 203,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 39,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MYR Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.08. 31,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,323. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $577.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

