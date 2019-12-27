Analysts Expect UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) to Announce ($0.03) Earnings Per Share

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $3.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UTStarcom an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.93. 7,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.87.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). UTStarcom had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UTStarcom will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

