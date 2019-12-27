Analysts Expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Veracyte also posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCYT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,894 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after buying an additional 1,215,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 401.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,985,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,124,000 after buying an additional 2,390,394 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 28.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after buying an additional 615,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,287 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 36.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after acquiring an additional 618,054 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $29.10. 278,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.14. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

