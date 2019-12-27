Analysts Expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Verso’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $37.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.00 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verso an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRS shares. ValuEngine raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VRS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. 267,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,810. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $605.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.12.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.70 million. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Verso will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verso by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,462 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verso by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,361,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Verso by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 716,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 238,193 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

