Analysts Set AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Price Target at $5.25

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get AEGON alerts:

NYSE AEG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 2,334,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,524. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. AEGON has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $5.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AEGON by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AEGON by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 946,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 271,529 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AEGON by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AEGON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.