Analysts Set AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Price Target at $5.25

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
NYSE AEG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 2,334,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,524. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. AEGON has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $5.43.
AEGON Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
