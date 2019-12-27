Analysts Set Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Price Target at $161.80

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of RGA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,722. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.65. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $132.49 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.89 and a 200 day moving average of $157.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

In other news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,028,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,440,000 after acquiring an additional 424,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17,390.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 292,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 199,394 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,004,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,711,000 after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 136,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

