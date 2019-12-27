Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Target Price at $206.70

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 251.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $201.76. 253,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,952. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.08. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $146.35 and a one year high of $206.29.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

