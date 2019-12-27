Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2,914.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $510,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,052 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,994,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 49.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

