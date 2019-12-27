Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.30.

APTO opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $296.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $5,742,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 30.8% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,347,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,560 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth $255,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

