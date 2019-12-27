Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.30.

APTO opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $296.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $5,742,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 30.8% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,347,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,560 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth $255,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Analyst Recommendations for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit