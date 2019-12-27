AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

WAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AquaVenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaVenture from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised AquaVenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded AquaVenture from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaVenture has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAAS opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. AquaVenture has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 0.97.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AquaVenture by 140.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 359,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AquaVenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AquaVenture by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 87.9% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 58.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 119,306 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.